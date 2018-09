A tractor-trailer driver from Braymer was injured Thursday afternoon in a Highway 65 accident in Saline County.

The highway patrol reports 40-year-old August Young was taken by ambulance to the Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall. He was listed with minor injuries and was using a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The northbound truck pulling a trailer traveled off the east side of Highway 65 causing the load to separate and the vehicle to overturn and be demolished in the wreck.