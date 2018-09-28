Jamesport man life-flighted after crashing on Highway 190

A Jamesport resident was involved in a rollover accident Thursday afternoon one mile south of Jamesport.

The highway patrol reports 52-year-old David Kauffman was flown by a medical helicopter (LifeFlight Eagle) to the Truman Medical Center with serious injuries.

The crash occurred as the southbound vehicle he was driving crossed the centerline of Highway 190, then traveled off the east side of the road where it struck a mailbox, wooden walkway, and a driveway. The vehicle then became airborne, overturned multiple times, struck several small trees, and came to a stop partially on a fence.

The Chevy Silverado vehicle was demolished in the 2:15 accident Thursday and the patrol reports Kauffman was wearing a seatbelt.