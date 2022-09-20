Audio: Senate moves on with short list of bills to consider in Special Session

State News September 20, 2022 KTTN News
Missouri Senate Chamber from Visitors Gallery (Photo Courtesy Missouri Senate)
The State Senate will begin debate in special session three bills. Senate budget chairman Dan Hegeman gleaned those bills from 13 proposed. Two sets of bills have now been combined into two bills just dealing with income tax rates.

One of those bills mirrors what the governor has asked for in this session. Dallas County Senator Sandy Crawford is one of the sponsors of that bill:

 

 

Crawford and fellow Sponsor Senator Karla Eslinger of southern Missouri say they are open to input on the bill.

One of the bills also selected for consideration is by St. Louis County Andrew Koenig and he teamed up with Senator Lincoln Hough to offer a tax break with some safeguards against reducing taxes, if state revenue is lower than normal, Koenig removed a corporate income tax cut from his bill.

Both chambers move along an agriculture tax bill with similar provisions for many products.

Jackson County Democrat Barbara Washington defended the breaks for farming.

 

