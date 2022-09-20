Audio: Another attempt at legalizing sports betting in Missouri

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Another attempt at legalizing sports betting in Missouri. A state House committee held a hearing Monday on a bill that would allow Missouri adults to place bets on sporting events.

The state Legislature’s special session that is underway does not include a bill to legalize sports betting and Governor Mike Parson’s Office says that is not expected to change. State Representative Scott Cupps, of Shell Knob, thinks the special session should include the bill.

Since the governor is not expected to expand his call, state Representative Dan Houx, the bill sponsor, said Monday’s hearing was meant to keep the bill front of mind.