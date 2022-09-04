Audio: Savannah, Missouri powerlifter nominated for 2023 Special Olympics World Games

Local News September 4, 2022 KTTN News
An athlete from the St. Joseph area could be heading to Germany next year for an international Special Olympics event. The surprise announcement was made Thursday night at the Western State University football game:

 

 

Twenty-five-year-old Charlie Phillips of Savannah, Missouri has been nominated to represent Special Olympics Missouri and USA in powerlifting at the 2023 Special Olympics World Games.

Phillips still has to compete in the USA Team Trials in November in San Antonio to be officially selected. He’s the only Missouri Special Olympics athlete nominated this year. 

(Photo via Charlie Phillips YouTube Channel)

