Audio: Parson proposes $34.1 billion state operating budget for FY2022

Governor Parson has released today a proposed 34.1 billion dollar state operating budget. The governor announced his fiscal outline today in his annual state of the state address. The plan includes a two-percent pay raise on January 1 for Missouri’s roughly 53,000 state workers. Another 2.9 million dollars would boost pay in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

The proposal includes 3.56 billion dollars in state aid to Missouri’s K-12 public schools – the same amount as approved for the current budget year. School bus transportation funding would remain unchanged at ninety-three million dollars. The governor is asking for five million dollars to expand broadband internet access across the state. The House Budget Committee will soon begin its work on the new budget that begins in July.

Parson delivered his annual State of the State Address today and highlighted his budget proposal.

