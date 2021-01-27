Audio: Missouri Senator Roy Blunt says impeaching Trump would be unconstitutional

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt asserts the effort to impeach former President Donald Trump is unconstitutional. Blunt was one of the 45 Republican senators who voted for a measure declaring the House effort to impeach Trump fell outside of its constitutional powers.

Five Republicans joined the 50 Democrats in the US Senate to defeat the measure, but it provided a sign that the votes might not be there to convict Trump of inciting violence against the United States government in his speech prior to the January 6th Capitol riot.

Blunt says impeachment was never meant to go after a private citizen, which Trump now is.

Blunt is critical of the speech given by Trump prior to the January 6th attack at the U.S. Capitol.

