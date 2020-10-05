Audio: Missouri Supreme Court to hear lawsuit over election notary requirement

The Missouri Supreme Court is scheduled to hear an appeal Tuesday that aims to remove a notary requirement for mail-in voting during General Election. In April, the Missouri NAACP, the League of Women Voters, and three registered voters sued the state, the secretary of state and local election officials arguing that the steps to vote by mail during a pandemic are unconstitutional.

Last month, Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetum dismissed the case. He pointed to an expert the League provided during the trial admitting that social distancing and other precautions are consistently effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The challengers then appealed the case to the high court.

Ballot envelopes for absentee and mail-in voting have already been printed and are being mailed.

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares