Bridge over Shoal Creek on Route V in Harrison County near Cainsville to close today through January

The bridge on Harrison County Route V over Coal Creek, near Cainsville, will be closed starting today so that the bridge can be replaced.

Contractors from Boone Construction Co., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will begin the replacement of the 63-year-old, structurally deficient bridge on Monday, October 5, 2020. The road will close to all traffic on October 5 and is scheduled to remain closed through mid-January. During the closure, motorists will need to use an alternate route.

Drivers are urged to stay alert and pay attention to all roadway signing and barricades. All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change. Please remember that all roadways are NO PHONE zones. Buckle up. Phone down.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares