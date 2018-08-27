Audio: Missouri sheriff voices concern about changes to sex offender registry

(Missourinet) – A law taking effect this week is expected to reduce the number of people on Missouri’s sex offender registry. The changes will place offenders in one of three categories, depending on the severity of the crime committed.

Sheriff Randee Kaiser of southwest Missouri’s Jasper County says the results may not be favorable.

Kaiser's concern involves level one sex offenders asking to get off the list after ten years and second tier offenders asking to be removed after 25 years.

Kaiser’s concern involves level one sex offenders asking to get off the list after ten years and second tier offenders asking to be removed after 25 years.

