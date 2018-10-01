Audio: Missouri officials launch mobile app to help with heart emergencies

Southwest Missouri officials have launched a mobile app designed to help with cardiac emergencies.

The Springfield Fire Department and local emergency services workers have unveiled Pulse Point – an app meant to support public safety agencies working to improve heart attack rates. App users who have indicated they are trained in CPR and willing to assist in case of an emergency can be notified if someone nearby is having heart problems and could require CPR.

The app also notifies users of the closest available defibrillator.