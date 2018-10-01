Audio: Fall harvest traffic accidents involving farm equipment on the rise

Missouri has had at least 100 traffic crashes this year involving farm equipment – three have been fatal. State Highway Patrol Sergeant Eric Brown the number of Missouri traffic crashes involving farm machinery is on the rise.

State Highway Patrol Sergeant Eric Brown says drivers should not try to pass a slow-moving farm vehicle until their view is completely clear, there’s no oncoming traffic, and it’s not on a hill or curve.

