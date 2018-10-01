Audio: Steve Schieber, CEO of Wright Memorial Hospital, on why the Obstetrics Department closed

Chief Executive Officer Steve Schieber reports he was on the review team two years ago that did evaluations of the obstetrics programs at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe and Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton.

The decision ultimately was made to close the OB department at Wright Memorial, and Schieber discussed the background that led to that decision.

Schieber said another key factor involved the revenues received by the hospital when babies are born.

Steve Schieber, CEO at both Hedrick Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital.