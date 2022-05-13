Audio: Missouri Legislature passes wide-ranging K-12 public education package

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A wide-ranging K-12 public education package is headed to Missouri’s governor for action.

The state Legislature has passed the bill that includes several reading interventions, methods to get lead out of school drinking water, and Holocaust Education initiatives, among several other items.

During final work on the plan, state Representative Paula Brown, a Democrat and retired teacher from St. Louis County says she supports the bill.

The plan would also require districts to notify parents and get written permission before using corporal punishment on a student, such as a spanking.

The plan heads to the governor for action.