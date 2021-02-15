Audio: Missouri intercepts $78 million in stimulus money from people who owe child support

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Missouri has intercepted millions in stimulus money from people who owe child support.

The CARES Act passed by U.S. Congress last year allowed states to block the first stimulus payment to people who owed child support. Governor Parson’s office says the Missouri Legislature passed a bill during last November’s special session that allows the state to continue intercepting federal stimulus payments to pay custodial parents money they are owed.

Rebecca Woelfel, a spokesperson for the state Department of Social Services, says between May 2020 and January 2021, Missouri captured $78.8 million total in stimulus payments from 60,842 individuals who owe child support.

Related