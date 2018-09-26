A state audit has found the former Callaway County Collector in mid-Missouri has stolen more than 300,000-dollars from the Collector’s office since 2016.

Galloway says Pam Oestreich has been stealing county money since 2016.

Presiding Commissioner Gary Jungermann says a state audit has found that Oestreich used a shell game to hide the money she stole.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway says Oestreich also took appropriately-collected utility and railroad property taxes and put it into another account to cover shortages. Oestreich, who resigned earlier this year in response to suspicious bank activity, has pleaded guilty this week to federal theft charges.