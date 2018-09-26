Audio: Report shows Missouri has high level of youth parents

(Missourinet) – A nationwide survey released shows Missouri above the national average when it comes to youth becoming young parents.

The Kids Count survey shows Missouri at 13% of its population with parents between age 18 and 24. That means about 67,000 Missouri children have young parents and 67% of those families live in low-income situations. Only 11% of young parents under the age of 24 have completed an Associate Degree or higher.

The report states the most common obstacles facing young parents is getting family-sustaining employment opportunities and quality child care.