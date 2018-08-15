Audio: Livingston County considers whether to join lawsuit against opioid drug makers

(Missourinet) – Livingston County in northwest Missouri is considering whether to join a national lawsuit against opioid manufacturers. Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas says misleading information has led doctors to improperly prescribe addictive medications.

 

 

Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas tells Missourinet affiliate KCHI in Chillicothe addictive prescription drug overuse is a big problem in the county.

 

 

Several other Missouri counties have also filed lawsuits against drug manufacturers contending that the opioid epidemic burdens their areas with hospitalizations, incarcerations and emergency responses, among other things.

