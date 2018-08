Due to Tuesday’s rain, the burn ban has been lifted for Grundy County.

The Grundy County emergency management director advises citizens to use extra care while burning.

The burn ban has been lifted, as of 7 Wednesday morning, for the city limits of Spickard. The burn ban that was in place at Crowder State Park was also was lifted Tuesday.

Those planning to burn outdoors are encouraged to use caution.

Like this: Like Loading...