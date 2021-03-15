Audio: IRS says money is on the way, so look for payments over the next week

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Internal Revenue Service has announced that the third round of Economic Impact Payments will begin reaching Americans over the next week.

The IRS says the first batch of payments will be sent by direct deposit, which some recipients will start receiving as early as this week and with more payments in the coming weeks. The American Rescue Plan Act will provide the money just like the 1st and 2nd rounds of coronavirus economic relief. This third round will be based on the taxpayer’s latest processed tax return from either 2020 or 2019 and could be up to $1400 per person depending on income.

Residents can check payment status by clicking “Check My Payment” at the IRS.gov website.

Related