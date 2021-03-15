Trenton man facing charges of burglary, property damage and assault

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Trenton resident has been arrested and faces charges that involve burglary, property damage, and two counts of assault.

Twenty-six-year-old Michael Dillon Odor is held in lieu of five thousand dollars cash bond. His next court appearance is March 23rd in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Odor is charged with felony burglary in the first degree for entering a structure at 310 South Highland Avenue in Laredo on March 10th for the alleged purpose of committing assault. The burglary charge is described as in the first degree as another person was present but not a participant in a crime.

Odor is also accused on March 10th of domestic assault in the third degree by allegedly using a closed fist to strike a female, causing her to have physical pain. He is also accused of assault in the fourth degree through physical contact with the victim, knowing she would consider the conduct as offensive.

The property damage charge is for damage to her car while it was parked at 203 East 9th in Trenton. The report noted the car had been “punched.”

