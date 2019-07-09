Audio: Hundreds of veterans on waiting list to get into Missouri veterans home

The Missouri Veterans Commission has about 400 people on its waiting list for veterans wanting a bed at one of the state’s seven veterans homes. Executive Director Grace Link says when she first took over the position about 18 months ago, roughly 1,800 people were on the waiting list. The commission has been contacting veterans on the list to ensure they require 24-hour care.

Link says if veterans cannot get a bed immediately at one of the state homes, other options are out there.

Missouri has seven veterans home with an overall total of about 1,230 beds. The veterans home in northwest Missouri’s Cameron has intermittently stopped admitting new residents since 2018 due to a nursing assistant shortage and for allowing veterans who did not require 24-hour care.