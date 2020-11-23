Audio: Final preparations underway for Thanksgiving meal from Coon Creek Baptist Church

Reddit Share Pin Share 7 Shares

Preparations are underway for the Thanksgiving Dinner at the Union Coon Creek Baptist Church west of Trenton. The pastor’s wife, Dianna Crawford, says things are going well.

Crawford says more than 650 meals have been ordered so far for the meal to be delivered or picked up on November 26th. The church has purchased some turkeys, and a few turkeys and other items have been donated.

The menu for the dinner will include turkey, mashed potatoes, noodles, dressing, green beans, a slice of pie, and a hot roll. A workday was held on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

Crawford says meal preparation on Thanksgiving Day will start between 5 and 6 o’clock in the morning with meals to be delivered in the community by 11 o’clock or 11:30.

About 20 individuals have volunteered so far, but there are usually around 40. The church could use a few more volunteers for meal preparation and as drivers. Masks and gloves will be provided for volunteers. Volunteers will also sanitize and wash their hands, drivers are asked to bring coolers.

The Union Coon Creek Baptist Church’s meal is free, but donations will be accepted. Crawford appreciates everything that has been donated so far.

Orders for the Thanksgiving Dinner should be made by the morning of November 25th at 10 o’clock. Anyone ordering meals for delivery or planning to carry out should contact Crawford at 359-3094 and leave a working phone number and name. Volunteers can also contact her.

