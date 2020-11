Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton firefighters on Saturday afternoon responded to a natural gas leak in the 1600 block of Park Lane.

A portion of nearby 16th Street was closed for a time and Liberty Utilities was called to deal with the gas leak. A fire department spokesman noted the gas leak was at a storage building and no evacuation was required.

Firefighters were on the scene slightly over two hours.

