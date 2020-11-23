Trenton woman elected to Board of Directors of Foundation Trust for Trenton High School

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Trenton woman has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Foundation Trust for Trenton High School/THS Alumni Association.

Debbie Harkins Guffey is a 1975 graduate of Trenton High School and the mother of three THS graduates: Jeremy Hudson, Class of ’94, Jessica Hudson Allen, Class of 1998, and Jenna Hudson Stevens – Class of 2005. She is the daughter of Rex and Jane Harkins, Class of 1955.

A recent retiree from Trenton Hy-Vee with over 30 years plus of service, Debbie is a life-long resident of Trenton. She is married to Neil Guffey and has twelve grandchildren and expecting one more little one and also the proud grandmother of one great-grandson. Among her hobbies are spending time with her family.

Debbie replaces Steven Muff on the Board of Directors who recently resigned. Debbie says she is excited to be a part of the local board, is very proud to be a THS grad, and looks forward to assisting the current board with ways to benefit the Trenton R-9 School District.

In turn, Dr. John Holcomb, Foundation President echoed the feelings of the current board in expressing delight to have Debbie join the board recognizing her dedication to the Class of 1975 and her support of the Alumni Association.

