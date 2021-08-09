Area students named to NCMC Summer Honors Lists

Local News August 9, 2021 KTTN News
North Central Missouri College Website V2 (NCMC)
North Central Missouri College has named students with outstanding academic achievements to the Academic Honors Lists for the 2021 summer semester.

Students named to the President’s List have earned at least six credit hours and achieved a perfect 4.0-grade point average (GPA), and students on the Dean’s List have earned at least six credit hours and achieved a grade point average of at least 3.50. 

You may see a complete list of those achieving the Academic Honors List, which is sorted by the students’ hometown, by CLICKING HERE.

 

