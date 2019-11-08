34-year-old man stopped on Highway 36 travelling 95 mph arrested on DWI allegation

A vehicle allegedly traveling approximately 119 miles per hour in Livingston County has led to the arrest of a Louisiana, Missouri man on driving while intoxicated and excessive speed.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports 34-year-old Brandon Michael Westfall was processed, issued citations to appear in court December 4th, and released to a responsible adult.

A deputy checked an eastbound vehicle on Highway 36 going 95 miles per hour in a 65 zone, was unable to quickly turn the patrol vehicle, and notified a deputy a few miles east of the first deputy’s location.

The second deputy discovered the vehicle had already driven past his location when he got into position. The deputy then attempted to overtake and stop the vehicle and reportedly traveled at more than 100 miles per hour.

The deputy stopped the suspect vehicle inside Linn County, and the driver indicated he left Bethany and was headed to Louisiana, Missouri.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares