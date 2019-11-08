Candidates announced for Trenton FFA Barnwarming

The candidates have been announced for the Trenton FFA Chapter’s Barnwarming this weekend.

Senior candidates are McKenna Cox, Allena Allen, Grace Allen, Dolan Huber, Quentin Lovell, and Matthew Slater. Others are juniors Olivia Roberts and Chase Otto, sophomores Gracyn Rongey and Colton Roy, and freshmen Makenzee Epperson and Gavin Chambers.

Trenton High School Barnwarming will be at the Ag Building Saturday night from 7 to 10 o’clock. Admission will cost $1.00 or one can of food for each FFA member, $5.00 or five cans of food for non-members, and $7.00 or seven cans of food for each non-FFA couple.

There will also be a barn warming for the seventh and eighth grades at the Ag Building Friday night from 7 to 9 o’clock. Admission for the middle school event is $2.00 or two cans of food.

