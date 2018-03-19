2 arrested in Harrison County, 1 in Caldwell County

Missouri State Highway Patrol

The highway patrol reports two Kansas City residents were arrested late Saturday afternoon in Harrison County and accused of felony possession of a controlled substance.

Fifty-three-year-old Lawrence Smith and 52-year-old Laurie Smith were transported to the Harrison County jail.

The patrol report notes another Kansas City resident, 35-year-old Tameka Taylor, was arrested early yesterday in Caldwell County and accused of possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Taylor was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

