A Stanberry resident was hurt Saturday morning when the car he was driving hit a horse in Gentry County.

Twenty-five-year-old Andrew Beggs was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate injuries.

The accident happened four miles west of the Gentry community on Route O when the eastbound car hit a horse, went off the right side of the road and through a fence.

The car was demolished and Beggs was wearing a seatbelt.

