Woman from Bethany hospitalized after crashing on Highway 13

Local News December 9, 2021December 9, 2021 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic
A Bethany woman was injured early Wednesday evening in a single-vehicle crash in Harrison County.

Seventy-one-year-old Ginger Henley received moderate injuries and was taken by emergency medical services to Harrison County Community Hospital.

The car was northbound when it went off the east side of Highway 13, struck an embankment, became airborne, and landed on its wheels.

The car was demolished and the patrol reports she was using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

