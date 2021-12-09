Audio: Missouri man arrested for allegedly threatening to open fire at high school “in the name of Kyle Rittenhouse”

An eastern Missouri man has been charged after allegedly threatening to open fire at a high school. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says 27-year-old Mitchell Lovelace reportedly posted the threatening message Saturday night against Festus High School.

Lovelace is being held by authorities without bond. School leaders were notified and police patrols were increased around the high school earlier this week.

(Mitchel Lovelace booking photo via Jefferson County Jail)