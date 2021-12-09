Wright Memorial Hospital awarded national accreditation from Joint Commission

Wright Memorial Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

Wright Memorial underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review from October 5 – October 7, 2021. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with standards spanning several areas, including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, and rights and responsibilities of the individual. Only nine out of 35 Critical Access Hospitals in the state of Missouri have achieved The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® Accreditation.

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess, and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend Wright Memorial Hospital for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”

“We understand what matters most to patients is the quality and safety of the care they receive,” said Steve Schieber, CEO, Wright Memorial Hospital. “We are honored to be one of the only nine Critical Access Hospitals in the state of Missouri to receive The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval as it recognizes the knowledge, teamwork, preparedness, and dedication of our entire hospital staff. It’s a great validation for all the hard work our staff puts in daily to ensure our patients receive high-quality care.”