Trenton woman arrested on warrants out of Clay County

The highway patrol arrested a Trenton resident in Grundy County for alleged failure to appear in a Clay County court in February.

Thirty-year-old Rachel Waldrep was arrested early Tuesday evening on misdemeanor warrants issued in Clay County. Her original charges from 2018 in Clay County were for driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked.

Waldrep was placed on probation in August of 2020. She was taken last evening to the Grundy county law enforcement center.

The Clay County warrants allow for bonds to be posted.

