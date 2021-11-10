Main Street Trenton presents “Christmas in a Small Town”

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Main Street Trenton will present “Christmas in a Small Town” on December 3, 2021.

Activities that day will start with a cookie walk at The Space in Downtown Trenton from 3 o’clock to 7:30. A soup supper will be in the Masonic Lodge basement from 4:30 to 7:30. Preceptor Nu Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will provide a hot cocoa corner at Lucky Dog Embroidery from 5 to 8 o’clock.

A Christmas parade will start at 5:30. Contact Cindy Jennings to enter the parade at 660-359-1923.

Photos with Santa will be at the Sesquicentennial Park gazebo from 6 to 8 o’clock. There will be children’s crafts at Santa’s workshop at the Trenton Elks Lodge, also from 6 to 8 o’clock.

The Trenton High School Choir will be carolers on Main Street for Christmas in a Small Town on December 3rd. After-hours shopping will also take place.

