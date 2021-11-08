single-car crash in Trenton damages car and utility pole

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department has released information on a one-car accident near Car Deals on October 29, 2021, in which a utility pole was hit.

No injuries were reported for the driver, 20-year-old Paige Marie Huffman of Trenton.

The car turned left from Laclede Street onto Ninth Street when the right front of the vehicle struck the wooden utility pole in front of the used car lot. Huffman stated she was turning up the heat in the car before the crash.

The car sustained extensive damage to the right front and undercarriage. The utility pole and a street light were also extensively damaged. An estimate from the utility company for repairs is $595.33.

The Trenton Fire Department and Grundy County Ambulance assisted the Trenton Police Department.

