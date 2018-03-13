Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approves school calendar changes

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education Monday evening approved changing the 2017-2018 school calendar.

The school will not be in session April 2nd and will be in session for a full day May 15th. The last day of school for the year will be May 16th, and it will be an early out. Eighth-grade graduation was set for May 11th.

The board also approved the 2018-2019 calendar for preschool. The preschool calendar includes field trips to Papa Charlie’s Pumpkin Patch, Little’s Alpaca Farm, Shatto Dairy, Schweizer’s Orchards, and other businesses in the Trenton community. The board approved a field trip request for Kylie Davis’s fifth-grade class to attend the Water Festival at the Barton Campus in Trenton April 11th.

Board members declared Pleasant View’s Hobart mixer as surplus and set a value of approximately $1,000.

In a closed session, the board approved offering all certified teachers contracts for the 2018-2019 school year with Kylie Davis offered tenure.

