Laredo Board of Education approves teacher contracts

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education approved a co-op agreement and a mowing bid at its meeting Monday evening.

The coop agreement is with Pleasant View R-6 for seventh and eighth-grade track. The agreement is pending Pleasant View’s approval.

The approved mowing bid was from H and B Mowing for $100 each time for the mowing season. The board reviewed preliminary salary information and will vote on salary increases next month. It was announced that Murphy Scholarship applications are due by Thursday.

After an executive session for personnel, it was announced that the board approved renewing contracts of several probationary part-time and full-time teachers as well as all tenured teacher contracts.

Part-time teachers contracts renewed include librarian Penny Tolle, art teacher Phoebe Duff, physical education and health teacher Abbie Herrold, and music and band instructor Carol Wilford.

Board member Brad Wilford abstained from voting on renewing the contracts of the probationary part-time teachers. Full-time teachers contracts renewed include Title 1 instructor Micah Burkeybile and first and second-grade teacher KaCei Gunnels.

