Obituary for Faith Cerinity Richardson

Faith Cerinity Richardson age 17, a resident of Cameron, Missouri passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021, in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Faith was born the daughter of Bobby Sayers on February 14, 2004, in St. Joseph, Missouri. She attended Cameron High School Cameron, Missouri. Faith participated in Marching Band and was on the Girls Wrestling team.

Survivors include her mother Bobby Jackman and husband Matthew of Breckenridge, Missouri, father Leland Hawk of Cameron, Missouri; two brothers, Jeffery Hawk and Christen Hawk; two sisters Patience Richardson and Destiny Richardson. She is also survived by her maternal grandparents Sondra and Robert Sayers, paternal grandparents Leland and Lucinda Hawk and Susan Lhotka; one niece Legacy Richardson and numerous cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m at the Turning Point Church Chillicothe, Missouri. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home Chillicothe, Missouri on Thursday, October 21, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home Chillicothe, Missouri on Thursday, October 21, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at the Rosehill Cemetery Breckenridge, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Faith Richardson memorial fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home P.O. Box 47 Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be left at the Lindley Funeral Home