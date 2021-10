Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples reports streets will be closed for BooFest in Chillicothe on October 29, 2021.

The closures include the intersections of Jackson, Clay, Webster, and Calhoun streets from Washington to Locust streets from 3:40 in the afternoon to 6:30 in the evening.

Main Street Chillicothe will host BooFest on October 29 from 4 to 6 o’clock. Children can collect candy from community businesses. The library is also to give away books.