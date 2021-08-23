Kansas City contractor arrested and charged with consumer fraud

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that Cory Richards, 33, was arrested for allegedly defrauding customers in connection with his businesses, Metro Home Rehab and All Hands on Deck Outdoor Restoration. Richards was arrested in a sting operation coordinated by the Missouri Attorney General Consumer Protection investigators and the Clay County Fugitive Apprehension Unit. Richards is being held on a $700,000 bond in Clay County.

Richards promised his victims contracting and construction services in exchange for large advance payments. After taking money from several consumers, including elderly Missourians, Richards did not provide the services as promised.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Natalie Hewitt and John Grantham. Consumers who believe they may have been scammed by a contractor should file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or by submitting a complaint on the Missouri Attorney General’s website.

