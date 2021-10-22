Gilman City Board of Education approves employee health insurance

Local News October 22, 2021October 22, 2021 Jennifer Thies
Gilman City School
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share

The Gilman City R-4 Board of Education October 20th approved health insurance.

Superintendent Roger Alley reported a rate increase of 5.9%. The board will continue to pay 100% of the deductible of $5,000. For the deductible of $3,000, the employee will be required to pay $33.62. Bookkeeper Tori Wideman reports the health insurance is through Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The board approved the Curriculum Program Evaluation and a policy update.

Principal Jill Sperry reported on the FFA fall contest results and Barnwarming. The juniors and seniors took the ACT Tuesday October 19th.

Post Views: 11
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.