Princeton School District to hold parent-teacher conferences on October 28

Princeton R-5 Schools will hold parent-teacher conferences October 28th from 1 to 7 o’clock.

Scheduled elementary conferences will be held in classrooms for preschool through third grade. Unscheduled conferences for fourth through sixth grades will be held in the gym. Questions about elementary conferences should be directed to the Princeton Elementary School principal’s office at 660-748-3335 extension 231.

No appointment is necessary for high school conferences. Grade cards will be available for pick up in the Princeton High School office before meeting with teachers.

No school will be held for the district October 28th or 29th.

