Following Missouri lawsuit, Hickory County dog breeder barred from commercial breeding, dogs rescued

Following a lawsuit filed by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, a Hickory County dog breeder has been barred from operating as a commercial dog breeder forever, and dogs in her possession were seized and rescued by the Missouri Department of Agriculture.

“This is another great result in our important work with the Missouri Department of Agriculture to root out irresponsible dog breeders across the state,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “Substandard and irresponsible breeders like Laurie Lund and Cridder Creek Kennel cast a bad light on the thousands of responsible breeders across the state. My Office will continue to work with the Missouri Department of Agriculture to ensure animal cruelty laws are enforced.”

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed suit against Laurie Lund, operator of the Cridder Creek Kennel in Hickory County, for multiple and repeated violations of the Animal Care Facilities Act. On June 29, 2021, the Hickory County Circuit Court entered a consent judgment, requiring Lund to follow the law. On September 20, 2021, the Attorney General’s Office filed a motion to hold Lund in contempt for failing to abide by the terms of the consent judgment. The Hickory County Circuit Court found Lund in contempt of the consent judgment.

As part of that judgment, which was handed down this week, Lund must pay a civil penalty of $12,600, forfeit all of the dogs currently in her possession, and is barred forever from operating as a commercial dog breeder.

The full judgment can be found here: