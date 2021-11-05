Christmas Around the Square in Gallatin set for December 4

Local News November 5, 2021
Christmas Around The Square Graphic
Christmas Around the Square in Gallatin will be held on December 4, 2021.

Activities will include a baby show and barrel rides starting at 11 a.m., face painting at noon, and photos with Santa and sleigh rides at 1 p.m.

Santa’s workshop will be open from 2 to 5 p.m. There will be stations set up for children to make ornaments. Each child can make one ornament for free. Three will also be a station for writing letters to Santa.

A parade will start at the south part of Gallatin on Highway 13 at 5:30 p.m. and head north to Casey’s.

There will be a raffle and refreshments at 6:30 p.m.

Gallatin’s Christmas Around the Square on December 4 will also include craft vendors and food trucks.

