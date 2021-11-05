Chillicothe City Council to consider bids for new police vehicles at Monday meeting

Local News November 5, 2021November 5, 2021 KTTN News
2021 City of Chillicothe website 2021
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council will consider ordinances involving acceptance of bids for three new police vehicles and two conditional use permits. The council will meet in the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities Meeting Room on November 8, 2021, at 5:30 in the evening.

One conditional use permit would allow for the operation of a nonprofit organization to serve foster children and families at 301 Cowgill. It was previously reported FosterAdopt Connect wants to move to that location. The other conditional use permit would allow the placement of a mobile home in a mobile home park zoned R-5 at 740 Samuel Street.

Other items on the agenda for the Chillicothe City Council meeting on November 8th include appointment recommendations to serve on the Historic Preservation Commission and Housing Authority Board and a closed session to discuss legal actions, real estate, and employees and/or personnel.

Post Views: 13
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.