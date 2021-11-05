Chillicothe City Council to consider bids for new police vehicles at Monday meeting

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council will consider ordinances involving acceptance of bids for three new police vehicles and two conditional use permits. The council will meet in the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities Meeting Room on November 8, 2021, at 5:30 in the evening.

One conditional use permit would allow for the operation of a nonprofit organization to serve foster children and families at 301 Cowgill. It was previously reported FosterAdopt Connect wants to move to that location. The other conditional use permit would allow the placement of a mobile home in a mobile home park zoned R-5 at 740 Samuel Street.

Other items on the agenda for the Chillicothe City Council meeting on November 8th include appointment recommendations to serve on the Historic Preservation Commission and Housing Authority Board and a closed session to discuss legal actions, real estate, and employees and/or personnel.

