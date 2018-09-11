Bridge on Route YY over Middle Fork of the Grand River east of Worth now closed to traffic

The bridge on Route YY over the Middle Fork of the Grand River, just east of Worth, is now closed, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The bridge was closed after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration of the structure. The anticipated closure time will not be known until further assessment is complete. The bridge will reopen once inspectors determine the bridge is safe for motorists. Until that time, drivers may use U.S. Route 169 to route around the closure.

“The safety of the traveling public and our workers remains our number one value at MoDOT,” said Northwest District Bridge Engineer Scott Stephens. “The closure of the bridge while inspectors investigate a possible timeline for repair ensures that motorists are not at risk.”

The Middle Fork Grand River Bridge, a truss bridge, was built in 1927 and carries approximately 200 vehicles a day. All bridges throughout the United States are federally required to be inspected at least every two years.