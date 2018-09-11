Juniors at THS scheduled to take PSAT

College-bound Juniors at Trenton High School will have an opportunity to take the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test next month.

The PSAT will be administered at the school October 10th with the test serving as the screening test for students wishing to be considered for inclusion in the National Merit Scholarship Program.

The cost for taking the test is $16, which is due by October 5th.

Juniors ranking in the top of the Class of 2020 as well as juniors whose parents are employed for the UPS Foundation, FedEx, BNSF Railway Foundation, Southwest Airlines, or State Farms Companies Foundation are encouraged to take the PSAT.

Parents of juniors are encouraged to check with their employers to see if that business is a corporate sponsor of the National Merit Scholarship Program.