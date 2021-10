Natural gas rates will go up soon for Ameren Missouri customers as the Missouri Public Service Commission has approved the utility company’s request that will increase the natural gas rate for residential customers.

Due to a cold-weather event last February significantly impacting certain natural gas prices, Ameren asked for the change. Ameren tells Missourinet the typical residential customers can expect an increase of about 14-dollars per month. The change will begin on November 1, 2021.