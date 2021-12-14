Audio: Missouri to get federal money to strengthen crops

Farm News December 14, 2021December 14, 2021 KTTN News
Farm Tractor in field with ag implement
The Missouri Department of Agriculture says nine projects across Missouri will receive grant funding.

 

 

The money is from the USDA’s Specialty Crop Block Grant program.  It’s to strengthen the market for Missouri-grown specialty crops.

More than $428,000 in federal funds will be used to build relationships between Missouri schools and local farmers.  The money will also create educational videos throughout a growing season on eight specialty crops, accelerate the black walnut as a nut/kernel crop, establish a fruit education site, and promote Missouri honey throughout the state.

